Bista inspects India-Bhutan link; of 35km proposed road, 25km built & 14km await forest clearance

The bulk of a crucial road link along the India-Bhutan border in Kalimpong district is ready, with only a 14km stretch awaiting forest clearance and land related formalities.

Raju Bista, the Darjeeling MP, inspected the construction on Sunday.

The 35-kilometre route is expected to enhance security, connectivity and economic prospects in the region.

The Chalsa–Jaldhaka–Bindu Barrage Road is being built by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) and runs along the India-Bhutan border.

The original route was used by Bhutanese nationals when their internal road connectivity was not extensive.

Chalsa in the Jalpaiguri district and Bindu Barrage in Kalimpong district connect India with Bhutan.

The two countries are separated by the Jhaldhaka river.

The link assumed more significance following the Doklam standoff in 2017. The 73-day military confrontation between India and China at the Bhutan-China border, was sparked by China building a road in disputed territory at Doklam, which India and Bhutan stopped.

“The Centre has allocated more than ₹200 crore for this important infrastructure project. Once completed, the road will significantly improve connectivity of remote border areas with the national highway network,” said Bista.

According to officials, the project is being implemented in four phases.

The first phase — connecting Khunia More to Kumani More over a stretch of 11.86 km — was completed early this year.

The second phase — a 9-km stretch from Kumani More to Gairibas — was inaugurated on December 7 by defence minister Rajnath Singh.

The remaining two phases — a 6-km stretch from Gairibas to Paren and an 8-km stretch from Paren to the Bindu Barrage — constitute the final leg of

the project and are currently awaiting forest clearance and completion of land-related legalities.

“I have discussed the matter with the forest and BRO officials concerned. They have assured me that the clearance process is being expedited so that the project can move forward without unnecessary delay,” said Bista.