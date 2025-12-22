Youths alerted to forest crimes through special awareness and motivational programme

The Jaldapara wildlife division in Alipurduar district recently organised a special awareness and motivational programme for local youths in a bid to curb wildlife crimes.

The event, held on Friday at Kodal Basti near Alipurduar, drew enthusiastic participation from around 80 youths, including girls, from forest and fringe-forest areas.

The initiative aimed to prevent crimes such as poaching and smuggling of animal parts in and around Jaldapara National Park.

It also simultaneously addressed the employment concerns among youths living in these villages.

Officials said that it was the first time that the forest department, in coordination with other departments, had launched such a focused programme to tackle wildlife crimes through community engagement.

During the programme, Parveen Kaswan, divisional forest officer, Jaldapara wildlife division, delivered a detailed presentation on wildlife crimes.

He explained how organised networks often mislead and exploit local youths to engage in illegal activities, and highlighted the serious legal consequences involved.

Kaswan also spoke about successful convictions secured by the division through strong legal follow-up.

He stressed that the objective was to discourage forest youths from being drawn into such criminal activities.

Participants were encouraged to assist the forest department by sharing information related to wildlife crimes.

Apart from forest officials, representatives from the police and the army were also present at the event.

Youths were motivated to pursue disciplined and honourable careers in the army, police and the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), which would offer them a positive and secure pathway for a brighter future.

Following the programme, several participants interacted with the DFO and other officials, appreciating the initiative.

Officials later elaborated on the crucial role that local communities play in wildlife protection and conservation.

“Any criminal gang requires active local support to operate successfully. Without local help, such activities cannot succeed. That is why youths must be alerted to the dangers of such activities. Employment generation in forest villages is equally vital,” a forest source said, adding that multiple strategies were needed to effectively combat wildlife crimes, and the youth outreach programme was one such measure.

The forest department has also planned to organise coaching camps in the future to prepare interested youths for recruitment examinations in various forces.

“This initiative is called the youth awareness programme, and we will conduct similar programmes in other vulnerable areas of the division. Our aim is not only to check wildlife crime but also to generate employment for youths living in forest-adjacent areas. If required, we will provide necessary coaching to youths with the help of resource persons,” Kaswan said.