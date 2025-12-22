Manipur: Petrol pump dealers threaten to shut operations; warn of fresh protest

Petrol pump dealers in Manipur have warned they may be forced to suspend operations if the government fails to act against extortion demands by the end of this week, citing growing threats to life and property.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the Manipur Petroleum Dealers Fraternity (MPDF) said it was deeply disappointed that no concrete steps had been taken to address their security concerns, despite submitting a memorandum to Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on December 10.

Manipur has been under President’s Rule since February, following the resignation of Chief Minister N Biren Singh amid mounting criticism over his government’s handling of the ethnic violence that erupted in May 2023.

Dealers said militant outfits had taken advantage of the prolonged crisis to target local businesses, including petrol pumps, with extortion demands. Hundreds of members of such groups have been arrested so far in connection with extortion cases.

The MPDF said its memorandum had sought urgent intervention from the governor to curb what it described as escalating threats.

“The memorandum submitted to the Hon’ble Governor of Manipur on 10/12/2025 by the Manipur Petroleum Dealers Fraternity regarding persistent bomb threats, extortion, and exorbitant illegal demands has, unfortunately, not resulted in any positive or concrete action from the State authorities till date,” the statement said.

"Regrettably, these threats and unlawful demands continue unabated, posing serious risks to life and property," it added.

The MPDF said petrol pump dealers are mandated to sell petroleum products at fixed government-approved rates, and unlike other essential commodities, the retail price of fuel cannot be "artificially inflated" to recover illegal demands.

"At present, petrol pump dealers find themselves in an extremely critical situation where the sustainability and functioning of their businesses have become nearly impossible. On one hand, compliance with illegal demands exposes dealers to summons and punitive action by State authorities, including the threat of invocation of the National Security Act (NSA). On the other hand, refusal to comply has resulted in bomb threats and direct threats to life," it said.

It said that in view of these circumstances, petrol pump dealers are left with no alternative but to shut down operations if the authorities fail to take action by December 28.