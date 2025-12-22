'Women’s access to resources': Promotion of gender parity at Sikkim Farmers’ Mela

The Sikkim Rural Livelihood Mission (SRLM), jointly with the departments of agriculture, horticulture and animal husbandry, organised a daylong Farmers’ Mela at the Bermiok Bazar in Gyalshing district to promote gender parity in villages.

The event, held on Saturday under the banner of the national campaign for gender equality, the programme focused on the theme “women’s access to resources”, aiming to bridge resource gaps for rural women and equip them with technical knowledge for sustainable livelihoods.

The event was organised by the block management unit (BMU) of SRLM.

A key feature of the fair was a specialised training session on soil reclamation conducted by the agriculture department of the Hee Martam block.

Addressing the gathering, Bivek Sharma, block technology manager, highlighted the importance of soil health in organic farming.

He encouraged self-help groups (SHGs) to focus on adding value to produce to secure better market prices. He also briefed participants on department-sponsored schemes.

The Bermiok Bazar premises wore a festive look as SHGs from different villages under the Hee Martam block set up stalls showcasing a range of organic produce, including fresh mountain vegetables and decorative items, reflecting the growing success of local entrepreneurship.

Yam Prasad Mishra, chairman of the milk union, Sikkim government, was the chief guest. In his address, Mishra lauded the resilience of rural women and stressed that empowerment must be rooted in active participation in farming and commerce.

“We should not limit ourselves to gatherings alone. Our SHGs must utilise every local bazar haat to sell organic products and establish a consistent economic presence,” Mishra said.

The mela ended with the distribution of essential agricultural tools. To support SHGs in their farming activities, the agriculture department distributed tetra bags, polypipes and spray machines to several group members.