Calcutta High Court asks Election Commission, Bengal govt to file reports on PIL over poll infrastructure work

The Calcutta High Court on Friday asked the Election Commission and the West Bengal government to submit reports within a week on a public interest litigation that raises questions over preparedness for the upcoming assembly elections in the state.

The PIL, filed by West Bengal BJP president Samik Bhattacharya, centres on the alleged decision of a state-government undertaking to withdraw from ongoing infrastructural work linked to the conduct of the polls.

Bhattacharya has sought the court’s intervention, arguing that the move could affect the “smooth conduct of the polls”.

A division bench led by Chief Justice Sujoy Paul observed that the Election Commission is “within its powers” to ensure that infrastructure facilities required for elections are put in place. The bench also includes Justice Partha Sarathi Sen.

West Bengal is due to go to the polls within a few months, and the petition has brought the spotlight on coordination between the state administration and election authorities at a crucial time.

According to Bhattacharya’s plea, the state government undertaking Macintosh Burn Limited has suddenly expressed its intention to withdraw from completing the work it was assigned.

The petitioner has maintained that such a withdrawal could hamper the holding of the elections in a smooth manner. After hearing the matter, the court directed the Election Commission and the state government to file their respective reports within a week.

The bench said the petition would be taken up for hearing again after the reports are submitted.