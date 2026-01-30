Calcutta High Court rejects BJP's Nabanna march plea

The division bench headed by Calcutta High Court Chief Justice Sujoy Paul on Thursday rejected the BJP’s prayer for permission to stage a day-long agitation in front of the state secretariat Nabanna.

The party had proposed the rally on Friday to condemn the chief minister’s alleged intervention in the Enforcement Directorate’s raids on the political consultancy I-PAC’s office and its chief’s home earlier this month.

Like Justice Subhra Ghosh earlier, the division bench also held that the party might hold its programme at the Mandirtala crossing, about 600 metre from Nabanna.

Justice Ghosh refused to allow the state BJP to proceed with its dharna near the main gateway of Nabanna on January 15.

However, the judge had said that the party may organise its programme at the

Mandirtala bus terminus in Howrah between 10am and 4pm.

The Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, had moved the division bench challenging Justice Ghosh’s order.

Mamata Banerjee has been accused of disrupting the raids conducted by the ED on January 8 and taking away sensitive documents, claiming they were her party’s strategy details.

The central agency had moved court seeking intervention to get the chief minister to return the “documental evidence” and “digital evidence” that she allegedly took.

The raids were conducted in connection with a coal pilferage scam that is being probed by the ED.