Brother breaks out of Shantanu shadow, Subrata Thakur launches new Matua Mahasangha faction

The Gaighata BJP MLA and prominent Matua leader, Subrata Thakur, on Tuesday launched a new wing of the community’s frontal organisation, the All India Matua Mahasangha, apparently after a rift with his younger brother and BJP Bongaon MP Shantanu Thakur.

Making his announcement, Subrata said his organisation would work for Matua welfare.

Subrata included BJP leaders such as Suvendu Adhikari, MLA Asim Sarkar, Bongaon North MLA Ashok Kirtaniya, and Bongaon South MLA Swapan Majumdar in the advisory board of his organisation.

Until now, the All India Matua Mahasangha had two factions — one headed by Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP Mamatabala Thakur, and the other led by Shantanu, where Subrata was the Saha Sanghadhipati (joint head).

Subrata said the third group was the “need of the hour”, and denied it stemmed from differences with his brother. “There is no personal row with Shantanu. But I am angry with some people around him who act as brokers,” he said.

In reply, Shantanu said: “Anyone can form an organisation. But it has to be run well and must work for the welfare of the Matuas.”

Their father, former minister Manjul Krishna Thakur, backed Subrata: “An outfit can grow if the family grows. For me, my two sons are equal. I am with both of them."

Haringhata BJP MLA Asim Sarkar, at the launch, hinted at differences between the two brothers. "We know that when a family grows, divisions emerge. But there'll always be only one Matua Mahasangha."