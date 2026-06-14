‘Brazil House’ supports five-time champions: Family of football lovers goes all out World Cup

For Ranjan Pal of Maskalaibar in Jalpaiguri, football has always been more than just a sport.

Once a promising sub-junior footballer who represented the district team, he dreamt of emulating the legendary Brazilian icon Pelé and one day wearing the Indian jersey.

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However, circumstances forced him to leave the game behind and turn to business to earn a living.

Ranjan Paul poses in front of his house

Although football disappeared from his daily life, it never left his heart. Ranjan’s son, Ranjit, shares the same love for the game.

His son, however, is physically challenged and could not fulfil his dream of playing football on the field.

Father and son are ardent supporters of Brazil, cheering for the South American giants in front of the television screen.

Determined to celebrate their shared passion, Ranjan transformed his home into a tribute to Brazil in 2011.

Named ‘Brazil House’, the residence is adorned with Brazilian flags, photographs of football stars, and memorabilia associated with the five-time world champions.

During every FIFA World Cup season, the house comes alive with vibrant decorations, banners and festoons featuring current Brazilian footballers and this time is no different.

The unique home has become a major attraction in the area, drawing visitors and football enthusiasts alike.

With the football season creating excitement across the globe, Brazil House remains a symbol of unwavering support for the national team and a father’s love for his son.

“My son always wanted to watch football matches from the stadium, but we could never afford it. He has been a Brazil fan since childhood. That is why I decorated the house in honour of our favourite team. We will watch the matches together at home, and our neighbours will join us. It will feel like a stadium right here,” said Ranjan.

If Brazil progresses to the semi-finals, Ranjan plans to install a giant screen outside the house so that neighbours and fellow football fans can gather and watch the matches

together.

Dressed in Brazil’s iconic yellow jerseys, father and son are already preparing to cheer loudly for their favourite team.

A cable business owner by profession, Ranjan is supported by his wife

Pinki, a homemaker, who has become an equally enthusiastic supporter of Brazil.

“Football is not just a game. It is an emotion for all three of us,” she said.

For the family, watching matches together and celebrating every goal has become a source of joy.

Ranjit, a student at a special school for physically-challenged children in Jalpaiguri, also expressed his excitement about the preparations.

“I am very happy. It feels as if I am sitting in Brazil itself and supporting my favourite team,” he said.

Confident that Brazil will once again lift the World Cup trophy, the family continues to inspire those around them with their extraordinary devotion. Passers-by often stop to admire the house, while football lovers of all ages have been captivated by the family’s unique celebration of the sport.

“Many of us are ardent football fans. But Ranjan Paul and his family are extraordinarily passionate about football and Brazil. As the football World Cup has commenced, he has given his house a complete makeover to celebrate the event. This is indeed different,” said a neighbour.