Complaint to action in 7 hours: Suvendu Adhikari reverses health department transfer

Chief minister Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday took only seven hours to act on an allegation of the politically motivated transfer of a woman employee of the health department, who lodged a complaint at his Janatar Darbar.

Rupa Chakraborty, a psychiatric social worker posted at the Institute of Psychiatry at SSKM Hospital, was transferred to Howrah in February to a post unrelated to her area of expertise.

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Chakraborty had registered her name at the Janatar Darbar on Saturday morning to air her grievance before the chief minister. “I met the chief minister and submitted my complaint at 11.30am today. To my immense surprise, the order withdrawing my detailment reached me before 6.30pm,”

she said.

The order issued by the director of health services has clearly mentioned that the detailment order of Chakraborty was withdrawn, and she has been directed to report to her original place of posting, that is, SSKM hospital.

“Earlier, it used to take days or even months to get a complaint properly registered. I did not imagine such swift action. I have no words to thank the chief minister,”

she added.

Chakraborty said she informed Suvendu that despite being part of an important assignment involving psychiatric patients, she had been forced to move to Howrah, where there was no scope to utilise her clinical expertise, and it was beyond her service conditions.

A BJP source said Chakraborty had informed Suvendu that although her post was not entitled to detailment, she was shifted to Howrah as part of alleged harassment because she had openly protested against the behaviour of some seniors at SSKM who were close to the then ruling dispensation, Trinamool Congress.

“It was actually a case of political victimisation. As she was vocal in raising objections, she was made to suffer as part of the TMC’s vindictive policy,” said a BJP leader.

On Saturday, around 85 people met Suvendu at the Janatar Darbar with various complaints and allegations. “He always addresses complaints and allegations brought to his notice. However, this was the fastest action taken on a complaint at the Janatar Darbar since he started the initiative as chief minister,” said a BJP source.

Treatment promise

At the Janatar Darbar, Suvendu also met a couple whose seven-year-old daughter was suffering from a critical illness. The parents approached Suvendu seeking help to continue their daughter’s treatment.

After meeting the chief minister, the mother told reporters that Suvendu had assured them that he would bear the cost of their daughter’s treatment in his personal capacity for as long as necessary.

“We are very grateful to the chief minister, who has taken responsibility for our daughter’s treatment,” she said.