Brave hearts: Indian Army’s intensive martial arts training on snowy peaks of Sikkim

Braving sub-zero temperatures, rarefied air and snowy, rough terrain at an altitude of 14,000 feet in the upper reaches of Sikkim, soldiers of the Indian Army’s Trishakti Corps recently undertook intensive martial arts training under the Army Martial Arts Routine (AMAR) programme.

The Trishakti Corps, headquartered in Sukna on the outskirts of Siliguri, launched its high-altitude AMAR training module to significantly boost close-combat preparedness in some of the most challenging operational zones along the northern borders, army sources said.

AMAR, experts said, is a modern combat system that integrates traditional Indian martial arts with globally proven close-quarters techniques.

The regimen includes unarmed combat, weapon-based engagement, stress-response control, and rigorous physical and mental conditioning — all essential for army operations in high-altitude and hostile environments.

“Such physically demanding training at extreme altitudes enhances reflexes, balance, stamina, situational awareness and controlled aggression, qualities crucial for success in close-quarter combat in mountainous terrain. The AMAR system ensures every soldier becomes a 'weapon in himself', capable of responding swiftly and effectively anytime, anywhere,” said a source.

“The training was conducted amid sub-zero temperatures, thin air and extremely rugged terrain. It prepares soldiers to respond decisively even in situations where conventional weapons are not immediately available,” the source added.

An army officer said that at 14,000 feet abobe sea level, the mountains test the stamina, focus and determination of soldiers.

“This training helps them to remain calm under pressure and gives them the confidence that even without a weapon in hand, they are fully prepared for any close-quarter threat,” he said.