Neeraj Chopra ends coaching partnership with Javelin great Jan Zelezny after one season

Neeraj Chopra on Saturday announced that he has ended his partnership with Czech javelin legend Jan Zelezny after just one season, bringing to a close a brief but productive chapter in his career.

The two-time Olympic medallist described the stint as one defined by “progress, respect, and a shared love for the sport.” Chopra did not spell out the reasons behind the decision.

Zelezny, a bonafide great who still holds the javelin world record, had been working with the Indian star when he crossed the 90-metre mark for the first time last year, an achievement long seen as a mental and technical barrier for Chopra.

Looking back, Chopra said training under someone he had admired since childhood was deeply personal and professionally rewarding. It gave him, he said, a new “toolbox of exercises, technical ideas, and fresh perspectives”.

“Working with Jan opened my eyes to so many new ideas. The way he thinks about technique, rhythm, and movement is incredible, and I learned a lot from every single session we had together,” Chopra said.

Beyond the throws and training sessions, Chopra stressed the bond that developed between the two.

“What I'm most proud about is the friendship I've built with someone who has been my idol all my life. Jan is not only the best javelin thrower of all time, but also one of the best human beings I have ever met,” he added.

Zelezny, 59, also spoke fondly about the partnership and the results they managed to achieve together, even though the association lasted only a season.

“Working with an athlete like Neeraj was a great experience. I'm glad we met and were able to work together, that I got him to break the 90-metre barrier for the first time. Apart from the World Championships, he finished at worst second and that is not a bad record. Unfortunately, the back injury 12 days before Tokyo significantly affected his chances,” he said in a press release.

The Czech great said Chopra’s best years are still ahead of him and made it clear that the personal relationship will continue beyond the professional separation.

“Our relationship is very positive also on the human side and we will continue to stay in touch, we will definitely meet at some training camp or, for example, on vacation with our families in Europe or India,” Zelezny said.

Chopra, meanwhile, said he now plans to take greater charge of his own coaching path as he builds for the next cycle.

“I'm looking forward to what 2026 has in store. I started my preparation in early November. As always, the goal is to stay healthy, and I am already excited to be competing again soon,” Chopra said.

“At the same time, I'm especially looking ahead to the year with the World Championships in 2027, and the big goal beyond that is the Olympic Games in 2028,” he added.

Despite breaching the 90-metre mark at the Doha Diamond League last year, Chopra finished eighth at the World Championships, a result shaped in part by injury setbacks.