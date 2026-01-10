MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Saturday, 10 January 2026

No rollback on Rs 500 parking fee at Puri Jagannath Temple guest houses, says administration

The fee, which includes 18 per cent GST and applies for 24 hours, has been introduced at the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration-run Bhakta Nivases

Our Web Desk & PTI Published 10.01.26, 01:49 PM
Representational image

Representational image PTI

Despite pushback from the Opposition, the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) has made it clear that there will be no rollback of its decision to levy a Rs 500 parking fee for four-wheelers at its guest houses in Odisha’s Puri.

The fee, which includes 18 per cent GST and applies for 24 hours, has been introduced at the SJTA-run Bhakta Nivases.

ADVERTISEMENT

These include Neeladri Bhakta Nivas, Nilachala Bhakta & Yatri Nivas, Shree Gundicha Bhakta Nivas and Shree Purushottam Bhakta Nivas, facilities located along the Grand Road and in prime areas close to the Jagannath temple.

Also Read

The issue has triggered criticism from the Opposition Biju Janata Dal (BJD), which has demanded an immediate rollback and warned that the move could affect tourist inflow to the pilgrim city.

Responding to the criticism, SJTA chief administrator Arabinda Padhee defended the decision, saying the administration was focused on better organisation and management of space at the guest houses.

“We are aware of the opposition following the introduction of the Rs 500 parking fee at Bhakta Nivases. A few people come with their four-wheelers. They can easily afford the Rs 500 parking fee," Padhee said.

Padhee said the administration’s assessment showed limited use of parking facilities at the guest houses. According to him, a maximum of 10 vehicles are parked daily at these locations.

He also pointed out that devotees and tourists have other parking options available if they do not wish to use the Bhakta Nivas facilities.

"The cost of the Jagannath Ballav parking space is Rs 250. Anyone can go and keep their vehicles there. We have no objection,” the SJTA administrator said.

Padhee underlined that the room tariffs at Bhakta Nivases remain lower than those of hotels in the area, and that the administration has no plans to increase accommodation charges.

"If the room tariff is increased, it will affect devotees, and that is why there is no proposal to raise the accommodation charges."

According to the SJTA notification, guests staying at the four Bhakta Nivases will have to pay the parking fee if they choose to park a four-wheeler on the premises.

RELATED TOPICS

Guest House Odisha
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Donald Trump: ‘We are going to do something on Greenland whether they like it or not’

President Trump said the United States must acquire Greenland, arguing that despite an existing US military presence on the island under a 1951 agreement, such arrangements are insufficient to guarantee its defense
Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan
Quote left Quote right

Operation Sindoor exposed Pakistan’s failures, forced constitutional changes

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT