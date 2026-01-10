No rollback on Rs 500 parking fee at Puri Jagannath Temple guest houses, says administration

Despite pushback from the Opposition, the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) has made it clear that there will be no rollback of its decision to levy a Rs 500 parking fee for four-wheelers at its guest houses in Odisha’s Puri.

The fee, which includes 18 per cent GST and applies for 24 hours, has been introduced at the SJTA-run Bhakta Nivases.

These include Neeladri Bhakta Nivas, Nilachala Bhakta & Yatri Nivas, Shree Gundicha Bhakta Nivas and Shree Purushottam Bhakta Nivas, facilities located along the Grand Road and in prime areas close to the Jagannath temple.

The issue has triggered criticism from the Opposition Biju Janata Dal (BJD), which has demanded an immediate rollback and warned that the move could affect tourist inflow to the pilgrim city.

Responding to the criticism, SJTA chief administrator Arabinda Padhee defended the decision, saying the administration was focused on better organisation and management of space at the guest houses.

“We are aware of the opposition following the introduction of the Rs 500 parking fee at Bhakta Nivases. A few people come with their four-wheelers. They can easily afford the Rs 500 parking fee," Padhee said.

Padhee said the administration’s assessment showed limited use of parking facilities at the guest houses. According to him, a maximum of 10 vehicles are parked daily at these locations.

He also pointed out that devotees and tourists have other parking options available if they do not wish to use the Bhakta Nivas facilities.

"The cost of the Jagannath Ballav parking space is Rs 250. Anyone can go and keep their vehicles there. We have no objection,” the SJTA administrator said.

Padhee underlined that the room tariffs at Bhakta Nivases remain lower than those of hotels in the area, and that the administration has no plans to increase accommodation charges.

"If the room tariff is increased, it will affect devotees, and that is why there is no proposal to raise the accommodation charges."

According to the SJTA notification, guests staying at the four Bhakta Nivases will have to pay the parking fee if they choose to park a four-wheeler on the premises.