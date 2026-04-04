Border town of Jaigaon seeks municipal status, CM's promise remains unfulfilled

The lack of municipal status for the border town of Jaigaon, although it has a population of over two lakh, has emerged as a major topic in the Assembly polls.

Residents and traders have been demanding since 2013 that Jaigaon be declared a municipality. In 2016, during a visit to the town, chief minister Mamata Banerjee had announced that Jaigaon would soon be granted municipal status. A decade later, the promise remains unfulfilled.

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Located along the Bhutan border, around 60km from the Alipurduar district headquarters, the town falls under the jurisdiction of the Jaigaon Development Authority (JDA), which covers three gram panchayats — Jaigaon 1, Jaigaon 2 and Dalshingpara. The number of voters in the panchayats is estimated at over 30,000, 35,000 and 18,000, respectively. It hints that more than two lakh people live in the JDA’s area.

Infrastructure in the town remains inadequate. Jaigaon has no proper health facility. The Latabari rural hospital, located about 35km away, is the nearest medical facility. The absence of a solid waste management system has compounded the situation, with garbage collected from across the town being dumped along the banks of the Torsha.

Residents fear that when the river swells during the monsoon, the waste will be washed downstream, leading to severe water pollution and affecting aquatic life.

Ironically, vehicles transporting garbage bear the marking “SWM Jaigaon” despite the absence of any structured waste management system.

“The need for municipal status is urgent. There are drainage issues, poor street lighting and drinking water shortages. Jaigaon lacks proper waste management. Garbage is being dumped on the banks of the Torsha. In 2016, Mamata Banerjee had promised municipal status, but nothing has materialised. This time, Abhishek Banerjee has given assurance, and we are hopeful,” said Jayanth Mundra, the convener of the All Businessmen’s Forum in Jaigaon.

Residents have pointed out that gram panchayats receive limited funds, whereas a civic body has access to greater financial resources for development.

Ganga Prasad Sharma, the chairman of the JDA, said proposals for a solid waste management project and funds for scientific garbage disposal had already been submitted.

“We hope Jaigaon will get municipal status after the completion of the polls,” he said.