PM Modi targets TMC government over jobs, Mamata Banerjee questions timing of women’s reservation

1 4 In this image posted on April 19, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tries ‘jhalmuri’, street snack made of puffed rice, on the sidelines of public meetings ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections, in Jhargram. (PTI)

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West Bengal’s election campaign saw sharp exchanges on Sunday between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Mamata Banerjee, with both sides focusing on governance, women’s reservation, central funds and allegations of corruption.

Addressing rallies in Narayangarh and Purulia, Modi accused the Trinamool Congress of widespread corruption and misuse of power. "TMC only thinks about its vote bank. It thinks about infiltrators. It has no concern for anyone else," he said.

"In 15 years, TMC has earned a PhD in looting," the PM said, as the crowd cheered.

2 4 In this image released on April 19, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi being felicitated during a public meeting ahead of West Bengal Assembly elections, in Jhargram, West Bengal. (PTI)

Linking unemployment and migration to governance, he said: "The child who started school when the first TMC government came to power is today preparing to leave Bengal in search of work."

On job creation and recruitment, he said, "There has been loot in youth recruitment, teacher appointments, children's mid-day meals, rural employment work, money meant for houses for the poor, village roads and even in relief meant for cyclone-hit people."

He also targeted the state government over women’s reservation. "A law was passed to reserve 33 per cent seats for women in Parliament and assemblies. But, the TMC tried to block it. It strangled the dreams of Bengal's women," he said.

3 4 In this image released on April 19, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during a public meeting ahead of West Bengal Assembly elections, in Bishnupur, West Bengal. (PTI)

At Purulia, Modi focused on tribal areas and cultural identity, alleging, "Due to infiltration, Bengal's language and culture are witnessing a change."

"The Santali language is being humiliated while a record budget is allocated for madrasa education. This is nothing but appeasement," he said.

On governance in tribal belts, he said: "The TMC syndicate has occupied the land of tribals. Nothing gets done without paying cut money to the ruling party."

At Bankura, Modi again raised the issue of women’s reservation and accused the TMC of opposing the bill in Parliament.

"We want the role of our daughters to be expanded in building a developed India... But you must have seen what happened in Parliament. TMC has once again betrayed the sisters of West Bengal," he said.

"The TMC does not want women empowerment and reservation... The women of West Bengal will punish TMC in this election," he said.

He also announced welfare promises, including free ration, healthcare support and housing assistance if the BJP forms the government in the state.

4 4 West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses a public meeting ahead of the Assembly election, in Howrah, Tuesday, April 14, 2026. (PTI)

In response, Mamata Banerjee questioned the timing and framing of the women’s reservation legislation and its linkage with delimitation.

"Why rush it through when several states are in election? And why couple it with Delimitation?" Mamata questioned, saying that the Trinamool Congress has stood for women for decades.

"We will not be lectured on a subject that the ruling dispensation neither understands nor respects," she said.

The chief minister also criticised the Centre, saying: "It is deeply unfortunate that the Prime Minister chose to mislead the nation rather than address it honestly."

TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee also attacked the Centre over pending funds and governance issues.

“I am telling the honourable PM with all respect, please speak like the Prime Minister. Please facilitate sending the Rs 2 lakh crore dues you failed to release for Bengal over the last few years,” he said.

He added: “Modi's guarantee means zero guarantee while Mamata Banerjee keeps her words.”

At Nandigram, he accused the BJP of using intimidation tactics during campaigning. “Let me tell Modi and Shah, use central force and agencies, but your game plan and conspiracy have been exposed before the people,” he said.

“We are Royal Bengal Tigers,” he said. Polling for Bengal Assembly elections will be held on April 23 and 29, with counting scheduled for May 4.

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