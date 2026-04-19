18 killed, six injured in blast at firecrackers manufacturing unit in Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar

At least 18 people were charred to death, and six others sustained grievous injuries following a massive explosion at a private firecracker manufacturing unit near here, police said on Sunday.

The explosion occurred at the ‘Vanaja’ fireworks factory owned by one Muthumanickam, in Kattanarpatti near Virudhunagar. The place is located within the Vachakarapatti police station limits.

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According to police and fire rescue officials, four of the six injured are in critical condition and are undergoing treatment at the Virudhunagar Government Medical College Hospital.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the unit reportedly holds a license from the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO), Nagpur. Over 100 labourers were reportedly engaged in work in the complex.

The blast is believed to have originated in the front veranda area, where workers were allegedly handling raw materials and giving finishing to the firecrackers.

The impact of the blast was so severe that at least three rooms were reduced to rubble, and several adjacent structures were completely levelled.

"We have recovered 18 bodies so far, many of which were charred beyond recognition," a police official told PTI.

Of the six injured, three are women and have sustained 60 per cent burn injuries, the official added.

Sources said fire and rescue services personnel battled the flames for several hours. Rescue operations were significantly hampered as crackers continued to burst long after the initial explosion. There are fears that more workers may be trapped under the debris.

This incident marks the deadliest industrial accident in the region this year. It comes just days after a similar blast in the Vembakottai area of the same district that claimed four lives.

Further details are awaited as the search and rescue operation continues.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin expressed his sorrow and said he rushed two ministers to the site to expedite rescue operations.

In a post on X, he said, "The tragic news of the deaths of several people in the firecracker unit explosion that occurred in Kattanarpatti, Virudhunagar district, causes immense sorrow. My deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives".

"I have requested Ministers K K S S R Ramachandran and Thangam Thennarasu to rush to the scene immediately to expedite and monitor the rescue operations and to offer solace to the affected families," he added.

"Upon learning of this accident, I have contacted the district collector and instructed him to coordinate all necessary assistance," he further said.