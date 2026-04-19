No AI element in film, ‘Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai’ makers clarify after row over first-look

The makers of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai have clarified that artificial intelligence has not been used in the film, after the first-look video sparked online debate over the presence of AI-generated babies.

Directed by David Dhawan and starring Varun Dhawan, the romantic comedy recently unveiled its first glimpse featuring two AI-generated babies discussing their parents.

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According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, the use of AI in the teaser was limited to a promotional device, the makers have clarified.

“It was purely a gimmick to get people talking about the film's premise,” the report said, quoting sources close to the makers. “The makers wanted a quick, visually arresting way to set up the love triangle without revealing actual footage. AI babies were the pitch. It got greenlit for the teaser and stopped right there. There is no AI in the film”.

The first-look video opens with two AI babies conversing about their respective parents, only to realise both their fathers share the same name, Jass, played by Varun Dhawan. The teaser then cuts to sequences of the actor romancing both Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde, before concluding with the babies describing it as a ‘double trouble love story’.

Sharing the video, Varun Dhawan wrote, “#HaiJawaniTohIshqHonaHai a David Dhawan entertainer. First look out now! #redflag in cinemas on 22nd May 2026”.

The film also features an ensemble cast including Mouni Roy, Rohit Saraf, Jimmy Shergill, Chunky Panday, Maniesh Paul, Rajesh Kumar and Kubbra Sait in key roles.

Originally slated for a June 5 release, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai will now hit theatres on May 22, 2026.