regular-article-logo Thursday, 20 March 2025

BJP MLAs demand Speaker Biman Banerjee's resignation, stage walkout from Assembly

Some BJP MLAs trooped into the Well of the House and tore documents of the assembly while protesting

PTI Published 20.03.25, 12:30 PM
Biman Banerjee

Biman Banerjee PTI

BJP legislators on Thursday staged a walkout from the West Bengal assembly, waving black flags and raising slogans against Speaker Biman Banerjee, demanding his resignation.

Immediately after commencement of the day's proceedings, the opposition BJP legislators started waving black flags and sloganeering against the Speaker, alleging that he was not impartial, and democracy was being trampled in the House.

Amid the din, the discussion on the Appropriation Bill was taken up in the House.

Also Read

Some BJP MLAs trooped into the Well of the House and tore documents of the assembly while protesting.

After demonstrating for more than 35 minutes, the BJP legislators staged a walkout from the assembly.

Earlier on Wednesday, Suvendu Adhikari, the leader of the Opposition, had to call off his rally in the constituency of Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee because of violent resistance put up by Trinamool Congress supporters.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

