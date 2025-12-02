MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
BJP leader arrested for 'rape' in Cooch Behar

A team from Kotwali police reached his house in Natunpally of the town and arrested him

Our Correspondent Published 02.12.25, 09:24 AM
Representational image

Representational image File picture

Jayanta Banik, a BJP leader in Cooch Behar town, was arrested on Saturday night on charges of raping his domestic help.

A team from Kotwali police reached his house in Natunpally of the town and arrested him. On Sunday, he was produced in a local court and put in judicial custody for 14 days.

According to police sources, the victim was a domestic help in Banik’s house for years. She alleged that over the past one-and-a-half to two years, she had repeatedly been forced into a physical relationship against her will. Due to intimidation, she was silent earlier.

“She finally approached the police on Saturday and filed a written complaint. Based on it, the arrest was made,” said a police officer.

In the civic polls of 2022, Banik contested as the BJP candidate from ward 20 of the town. Though he narrowly lost, he secured a significant number of votes.

Ahead of the Assembly polls, the arrest embarrassed the district BJP, but the party put up a brave front. On Banik's arrest, Abhijit Barman, the Cooch Behar district BJP president, said: "The police often file false cases against our workers because of Trinamool’s pressure. I will comment only after finding out what actually happened."

