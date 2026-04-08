BJP faces revolt in two Assembly seats after rebel leaders file nominations as independents

Inner conflicts have emerged within the BJP in South Dinajpur as rebel leaders have filed nominations as Independent candidates in Gangarampur and Balurghat Assembly constituencies.

In Gangarampur, local BJP leader Chittaranjan Barman filed his nomination as an Independent on Monday, expressing dissatisfaction with the party’s choice of candidate for the seat.

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A resident of Salas at Hazratpur in Tapan block, Barman openly criticised the party leadership. “The top leadership does not value the opinions of grassroots workers, and that is why I resigned from a post nearly a month ago. I am contesting as an Independent and am confident of victory,” he said.

Despite his rebellion, Barman indicated that he might continue to be associated with the BJP in the future.

However, BJP’s official candidate from Gangarampur, Satyendranath Roy, distanced himself from Barman, stating that neither he nor local party leaders were familiar with him. “He is unknown to us. There is a possibility of provocation or backing from the Trinamool Congress,” Roy alleged.

In a similar development, disgruntled BJP leader Sushil Mardi also filed his nomination as an Independent from the Balurghat Assembly seat on Monday, the last day for filing of nominations.

Mardi, who serves as the district president of the BJP’s ST Morcha, said he chose the day deliberately as it coincided with the party’s foundation day.

“My fight is against certain district leaders who are trying to run the party in their own way,” he stated.

Rejecting claims of internal division, BJP district president Swarup Chowdhury asserted that no official party leader had rebelled. “No BJP leader is contesting as an independent in the district. Some people may have filed nominations, but they are being wrongly projected as BJP leaders,” he said.

Subhash Bhowal, the district Trinamool Congress president, attributed the situation to factionalism within the BJP.

“This is a result of the BJP’s internal conflict. We have no connection with these candidates and have not instigated or supported them,” said Bhowal.