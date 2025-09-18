Birbhum villagers assault school headmaster after teacher’s arrest in girl student's murder

Villagers slapped and kicked the headmaster of a primary school in Rampurhat area of Birbhum district on Thursday, a day after the arrest of a teacher of the educational institution in connection with the recovery of the mutilated body of a class 7 girl student.

A senior police officer said the headmaster was rescued by a police team from the clutches of the mob, which chased the police vehicle and tried to drag him from the vehicle.

The headmaster, whose name was not disclosed for safety reasons, was kicked, punched and pushed by the agitated locals as he was about to enter the school compound in the morning.

As he pleaded ignorance about the alleged involvement of the fellow teacher, the mob beat him up, tearing his shirt, breaking his glasses and pinning him to the ground.

Policemen, already present at the spot to avert any untoward incident, tried to shield him from the mob and finally managed to take him away in a waiting vehicle, the officer said.

Other teachers were confined for hours in the school building before police persuaded the villagers to unlock them and escorted them to safe places.

The mutilated body of the schoolgirl, who was missing for nearly a month, was found in a sack on Tuesday night.

The girl was missing since the morning of August 22, after she went to school.

The parents of the girl in a complaint alleged that the arrested teacher had been touching their daughter inappropriately several times.

