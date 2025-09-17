MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Mutilated body of missing Birbhum schoolgirl found in sack, teacher confesses to murder

'The girl was missing since the morning of August 22, after she went to school,' a senior police officer said

PTI Published 17.09.25, 04:21 PM
Representational image

Representational image Shutterstock

The mutilated body of a schoolgirl, who was missing for nearly a month, was found in a sack in West Bengal's Birbhum district, a senior police officer said on Wednesday.

A teacher at the school where the girl was studying has been arrested. After questioning him, police recovered the mutilated body of the victim in a sack from Kalidanga village, he said.

"The girl was missing since the morning of August 22, after she went to school. She could not be found despite massive searches. Last night we spotted a sack in a secluded place in Kalidanga village. Inside the sack, we found the mutilated body of the minor," the police officer said.

Also Read

"The parents of the girl have lodged a complaint alleging that the teacher had been touching their daughter inappropriately several times. The accused has admitted to kidnapping and murdering the girl before dumping her body," the officer said.

The minor had previously informed her mother about the teacher misbehaving with her, and after she went missing, the minor's mother verbally informed the police about the entire matter.

"Suspecting his role, we arrested the teacher, and after questioning for a long time, he confessed to kidnapping and murdering the minor," he said.

Police were probing whether the victim was raped before she was murdered, the officer said, adding that the body parts were sent for clinical examination.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

