Symphony of talent in motion as young stars shine at school annual function

The third annual function of Sri Chaitanya Techno School, Newtown II was held at EZCC and brought together students, teachers and parents for a show theme “symphony”.

The school, near Tata Medical Center, had got students up till Class IV to participate. The show commenced with the lighting of the lamp and principal Juna Dutta reflected on the school’s progress over the past year. She encouraged students to balance academics with co-curricular pursuits.

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The initial segment belonged to the pre-primary students who took the stage in bright costumes and performed to a mix of familiar tracks including Chanda chamke, Believer and Zoobi doobi. Their confidence and ease on stage drew immense applause from the audience. From the stage, some kids paused to glance at their teachers for cues while others broke into smiles and quick waves on spotting their parents in what was a packed auditorium.

“It’s always special to watch them perform,” said Dutta. “You can see the effort they’ve put in and more importantly, how much they’re enjoying it. They’re still very young, so the focus is on helping them get used to the stage. Once they’re comfortable, everything else follows.”

The prize distribution ceremony followed, recognising students across academic and all-round categories. Dutta was joined by Sayantika Bhattacharya, principal of Sri Chaitanya Techno School, Newtown I, to present the awards.

“I like coming to school, especially for the English and maths classes,” said Pinak Kundu of Class III, who received the academic excellence award. “Getting this prize makes me want to do even better.”

Bibaswan Basak of Class II, named all-rounder, added: “I take part in a lot of activities outside class as well. It feels good to be noticed by my teachers.”

The second half featured dance and music to songs such as Barso re and Tujh mein rab dikhta hai. The use of colour-co-ordinated costumes and handmade props added detail to the acts. Costumes in shades of pink, green, blue, yellow and silver were used consistently across performances, creating a visually cohesive stage.

A live art segment by the art teacher Subhajit Adak stood out and was a highlight of the day. Within a span of less than three minutes, Adak completed a sketch of Ganesha on canvas, the painting taking shape in real-time against a musical backdrop.

The event concluded with a group performance on Vande mataram.