Bhutan's Tala Dam overflow sparks flood threat in Dooars, NDRF on ‘highest alert level’

Darjeeling is reeling from widespread devastation after torrential rains and landslides killed at least 18 people, washed away roads, and cut off villages.

As the region struggles to recover, authorities in north Bengal are now on high alert for potential flooding in the Dooars following a technical failure at Bhutan’s Tala Hydropower Dam.

The National Centre for Hydrology and Meteorology (NCHM) said the Druk Green Power Corporation (DGPC) reported that dam gates failed to open, causing river water to spill over.

Bhutan has alerted the West Bengal government, warning of possible downstream impacts.

The NCHM alert warned: "The National Centre for Hydrology and Meteorology (NCHM) received information from the Druk Green Power Corporation (DGPC) that Tala Hydropower Dam gates failed to open and river water is overflowing the dam. It is requested to be ALERT and inform the State Government of West Bengal, India to prepare for eventualities. The Office of TMD, Flood Warning under the National Centre for Hydrology and Meteorology (NCHM), Bhutan will continue to update the situation in coordination with the DGPC."

The alert has been circulated to Bhutan’s Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources and DGPC authorities for immediate follow-up.

India’s National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has put its Alipurduar unit on the “highest alert level.” All personnel on leave have been recalled, and an additional 15 rescuers from Siliguri are being sent to reinforce ground operations.

A storm system moving eastward from eastern Uttar Pradesh is approaching Madarihat in the Dooars. Officials warn that heavy rainfall in Bhutan’s hills could swell rivers in north Bengal rapidly, increasing the risk of flash floods.

Meanwhile, NDRF teams are conducting rescue operations in Mirik after landslides triggered by heavy rains claimed lives and stranded villagers.

NDRF deputy inspector general Mohsen Shahedi said, “Our personnel are engaged in intensive rescue and relief operations to locate missing persons and assist the stranded villagers.”

He added that three teams have been mobilised from Darjeeling, Siliguri, and Alipurduar, while two more teams from Malda and Kolkata are on their way.

The destruction has been severe in Mirik and Sukhia Pokhari, where roads, houses, and infrastructure have been washed away.