9 dead, 2 missing as heavy rain triggers massive landslides in Darjeeling; CM Mamata to visit tomorrow

At least nine people died and two others went missing as incessant heavy rainfall triggered multiple landslides across the Darjeeling hills on Saturday, sweeping away homes, damaging roads, and cutting off several remote hamlets, officials said.

Furthermore, due to the excessive rainfall, an iron bridge also collapsed.

The Dhudia bridge, which is an iron bridge over the Balason River at Dudhia, connecting Siliguri and Mirik, was damaged and collapsed due to the heavy rainfall in the region.

Rescue and relief operations are underway by the local administration, police, and disaster response teams, Darjeeling Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) Richard Lepcha told PTI.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has joined the rescue operations in Mirik Lake area, one of the worst-hit zones, officials said.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will be visiting Darjeeling tomorrow.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said he is "deeply pained" by the loss of lives in Darjeeling. "We are committed to providing all possible assistance to those affected," he said on X.

According to reports compiled by the NDRF and the district administration, nine deaths have been confirmed so far, while two others remain untraced.

Fatalities were reported from several locations - Sarsaly, Jasbirgaon, Mirik Basti, Dhar Gaon (Mechi), and Mirik Lake area. At least four people were rescued from the debris in Dhar Gaon, where heavy mudslides flattened several houses.

The landslides disrupted traffic movement on key routes including the Mirik-Sukhiapokhri road, while communication lines to several hilltop settlements were snapped.

North Bengal Development Minister Udayan Guha described the situation as "alarming" and pegged the death toll at seventeen citing reports.

"The loss of lives is tragic. As per our reports eleven people have died in Mirik and six in Darjeeling. But the figure is not yet confirmed," Guha told PTI.

To prevent any untoward incident, the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration has decided to shut tourist spots in Darjeeling, including the Tiger Hill and Rock Garden. The toy train services have also been suspended.

Authorities have asked residents and tourists to be careful and keep themselves updated on road and weather conditions. Bengal police set up a hotline for stranded tourists and residents: 9147889078

A senior police officer said heavy and continuous rain has severely hampered rescue operations.

"The terrain is slippery, and several houses have been damaged. The extent of damage is still being assessed. Earthmovers are finding it extremely difficult to operate on these slopes," he said.

Several families in Bishnulal Gaon, Ward 3 Lake Side, and Jasbir Gaon in Mirik have been shifted to safer places as precautionary measures, while temporary relief camps have been set up in coordination with local NGOs and the district administration.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for extremely heavy rainfall in sub-Himalayan West Bengal, including Darjeeling and Kalimpong, till October 6, warning of more landslides and road blockages due to saturated soil conditions.

Officials said the priority remains to trace the two missing persons near Mirik Lake and restore connectivity to cut-off regions as rescue operations continue through the night under challenging conditions.

