Beyond the marks: New evaluation system for state-aided madrasa kids to shine further

Education goes beyond marks.

The skills, aptitudes and deficiencies of students up to Class VIII in state-aided madrasas of Bengal will now be mapped along with their academic performances under a holistic evaluation system.

So far, children of madrasas sat for three academic exams every year.

However, from November this year, students will be evaluated on a host of parameters — sports, extracurricular activities, interpersonal behaviour, special talents and skills, among others. Based on the evaluation, a holistic progress report will be given to each student for nine months.

The three academic exams will continue as usual.

The new system aims to provide teachers and academics with a comprehensive picture of a student’s overall advancement, instead of focusing solely on his exam results.

The state school education department has already introduced this evaluation model in primary and upper primary schools. The West Bengal Board of Madrasah Education (WBBME) has now decided to adopt the same process for madrasas.

On Sunday, the office of the district inspector of schools (secondary education) organised an orientation programme and workshop at the Malda College auditorium to train teachers from government-aided madrasas in Malda the nitty-gritties of the upcoming system.

Around 180 teachers and heads of 82 madrasas attended the session.

“This process is already in place in schools. Now we are implementing it in madrasas too. Ours is the first district to organise such a workshop at this level,” said Banibrata Das, the Malda district inspector of schools (secondary education).

Tajmul Hossain, the minister of state for minority affairs and madrasah education, praised the initiative: “Madrasah students are in no way behind in merit or extra-curricular skills. The holistic evaluation will rightly emphasise their overall development.”

Renowned academic Shaktipada Patra, a Hornby scholar and former professor at the Government Teachers’ Training College, Malda, explained how the process would help identify the individual talents of students.

“In the postmodern era, academics alone cannot define a student. Skills in sports, culture, or interpersonal communication are equally important,” he said.

Explaining the system, Md Parvez, sub-inspector of the school education department, said: “Earlier, students were assessed through three summative exams in April, August and November. Now, along with these, nine formative tests will be conducted over the remaining months. Students’ behaviour, learning skills, extra-academic performances and weaknesses will all be closely monitored and recorded. Reports will be uploaded online through a dedicated app and website.”

Teachers welcomed the change. “It is a new vision for us. It may take time to adapt, but we believe this will bring positive change in madrasa education,” said Abdul Lalil Mamun, a teacher.

Debajyoti Baral, the joint director of the school education department, who addressed the meeting virtually, lauded the move. “Every student has a unique skill, whether academic or extra-academic. The holistic progress report will highlight these qualities,” he said.