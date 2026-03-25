Bengal voter data error: Abhishek ‘under adjudication’, Suvendu ‘deleted’, EC says ‘technical issue’

The Election Commission (EC) is investigating a technical glitch that briefly marked all voters in West Bengal as “under adjudication” on its portal, officials said on Wednesday.

The issue surfaced on Tuesday night when voters checking their details using Epic numbers found their status incorrectly displayed, even in cases where their names were already included in the final electoral rolls published on February 28.

ADVERTISEMENT

The glitch appeared less than 24 hours after the EC released its first supplementary voter list around midnight on Monday.

“The issue was noticed on Tuesday night and was caused by a technical error, possibly related to the server or backend integration. It has since been rectified, and we are probing the cause behind it,” an EC official said.

“At one point, the system erroneously reflected that all electors in the state were under adjudication. This was not the case, and it was purely a display error,” the official said.

“We regret the inconvenience caused to voters. The technical teams acted swiftly, and the issue was resolved within approximately two hours,” the official added.

The glitch led to widespread confusion, with several voters reporting that their previously confirmed entries were suddenly tagged as “under adjudication.”

According to Trinamool Congress (TMC) sources, even prominent leaders were affected — Abhishek Banerjee’s name was marked as “under adjudication”, while leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari’s status was shown as “deleted”.

The ruling TMC alleged that the error cast doubt on the integrity of the electoral system. The party claimed that even valid voters were flagged incorrectly despite their names being present in the final rolls, sparking panic among the electorate.

TMC MP Mahua Moitra said, “Yesterday, an alarming situation came to light. The Voter's Services Portal of the Election Commission showed the entire electorate of Bengal as 'Under Adjudication'. This triggered widespread panic, anxiety, and distress among the people.”

“How can a software maintained with taxpayers' money be so error-prone and unreliable? What concrete steps has the Election Commission taken to fix these recurring issues? Instead of addressing matters of such grave importance that affect millions of voters, the Vanish Commission is busy enabling BJP,” she added.

While the EC has maintained that the glitch was temporary and technical in nature, the episode has reignited political tensions in the state, with opposition parties questioning the reliability of election-related digital infrastructure.