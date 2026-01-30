Bengal SIR: Siliguri's 48-year-old BLO commits 'suicide' over excessive workload

Shravan Kumar Kahar, a 48-year-old booth-level officer, died on Thursday here allegedly by suicide because he could not handle the workload of the ongoing special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Kahar's body was found floating in the Teesta river on Thursday evening near the Coronation bridge at Sevoke.

ADVERTISEMENT

The deceased lived in Dharmanagar in Siliguri's ward 1.

Trinamool veteran and Siliguri mayor Gautam Deb, Trinamool Darjeeling district (plains) chairman Sanjay Tibrewal and other party leaders rushed to the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital, where the body was taken.

Sanjay Pathak, the ward 1 councillor, said Kahar was a schoolteacher assigned the duties of a BLO. Pathak claimed Kahar had confessed to his close circle repeatedly that he couldn’t handle the "pressures" of the SIR job.

The death comes at a time when chief minister Mamata Banerjee is readying for massive protests in New Delhi over alleged sufferings of people due to the SIR process.

Deb said the party leadership was informed of the death.