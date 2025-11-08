Bengal set for cooler nights as IMD forecasts 2-4°C temperature dip in next few days

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday forecast a 2 to 4 degrees Celsius drop in minimum temperature across West Bengal over the next three to four days, as a spell of dry weather grips the state.

According to the IMD, all districts are likely to witness dry conditions for the next seven days, with no significant change in temperature expected after the initial dip. Shallow to moderate fog may occur in the sub-Himalayan districts of north Bengal on Sunday morning.

In the hills, Darjeeling recorded the lowest temperature at 11.2°C on Saturday, while Sriniketan in Birbhum was the coldest in the plains at 15.8°C. Asansol (15.8°C), Kalimpong (16°C), and Purulia (17°C) also reported noticeably cool conditions.

In Kolkata, the minimum temperature stood at 21.6°C, with forecasts suggesting it may fall further to around 20°C on Sunday morning as the chill intensifies.

The IMD said the combination of dry air and clear skies will continue to push down night temperatures across Bengal, marking the early onset of the winter feel.