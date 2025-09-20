Bengal minister Chandranath Sinha’s verdict in teachers’ recruitment case postponed to September 22

A city court on Saturday postponed till September 22 its verdict in connection with the alleged involvement of a West Bengal minister in irregularities in teachers' recruitment.

During the hearing, the judge raised questions about the Enforcement Directorate's probe into the case, and sought details about its investigation for the last 11 months.

West Bengal Correctional Administration Minister Chandranath Sinha had on September 6 surrendered before an ED court here over the matter.

The ED had sought his custody, but the court granted him an interim bail on a personal bond of Rs 10,000, subject to conditions, an official said.

On Saturday, the central agency again sought a seven-day custody of the minister in connection with the case.

Later, talking to reporters, Sinha said he was innocent and expressed confidence in the judicial process.

"I have trust in the judiciary," he said.

The ED was granted assent by the West Bengal governor to prosecute Sinha in connection with the case over irregularities in recruitment in state-run and aided primary schools.

