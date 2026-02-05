 Murder over unpaid loan of Rs 7,000 in Malda

An man was bludgeoned to death by his neighbour on the road on Tuesday night for demanding that he repay ₹7,000 in Malda district’s Habibpur.

Deceased Atul Rabidas, 59, a resident of Lalpur Bodra village under the Aktael panchayat of Habibpur police station, was a daily-rated worker by occupation.

Police sources said that a year ago, migrant worker Kajal Das from Lalpur Bodra had borrowed money from Rabidas before leaving for Bengaluru.

Around two months back, Das, a construction worker, returned home. Since then, Rabidas has been asking Das to repay the loan, but the latter did not oblige.

On Tuesday night, Rabidas saw Das on the road and again asked for his money back. An intoxicated Das struck Rabidas on the head with a heavy object in full public view. Rabidas collapsed on the spot.

Bystanders rushed him to the rural hospital in Bulbulchandi, where doctors declared him dead.

Gyana Rabidas, the deceased’s brother, filed a written complaint at Habibpur police station.

In his complaint, he said the victim had been unwell for some time and because of his medical expenses, he wanted Das to return the borrowed money.

Das, who tried to abscond, was arrested later on Tuesday night. A murder case has been filed. Probe is on, police sources said.