Siliguri MLA Shankar Ghosh's night walk to 'fight crime' and ensure safe environment

Siliguri BJP MLA Shankar Ghosh walked through the city's busiest street with senior police and administrative officials on Saturday night in what he described as an initiative to ensure a "crime-free" environment and send a strong message to criminals.

According to the MLA, the exercise aimed to assure residents that stringent action would be taken against offenders involved in drunken driving, traffic violations, crimes against women and other unlawful activities.

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"This is an exercise aimed at sending a clear message that criminal activities, violations of traffic rules and crimes against women will not be tolerated. Law-enforcement agencies will take strict action against violators irrespective of their identity," Ghosh told reporters during the walk along Sevoke Road on Saturday night.

Sevoke Road is among Siliguri's busiest commercial corridors, housing shopping malls, retail outlets, eateries, hotels, automobile showrooms, brand stores, bus stands and pubs. It is also a popular destination for residents and visitors alike.

In recent months, however, the area witnessed hit-and-run incidents, reckless driving, contraband seizures and brawls in pubs and bars.

The MLA began the walk at around 10pm from the Check Post area near Bhaktinagar Police Station and proceeded along various stretches of Sevoke Road.

Siliguri Metropolitan Police commissioner Syed Waquar Raza, other senior police officers and the Siliguri subdivisional officer accompanied him.

During the inspection, the MLA and the police officers reviewed traffic conditions and discussed measures to improve night-time traffic management and strengthen patrolling to prevent criminal activities.

The initiative is believed to be the first such exercise in recent years in which an MLA has walked through Siliguri's streets with senior police officers to assess the law and order scenario at night.

"When we came to power, we made it clear from day one that extortion, syndicates and hooliganism would not be tolerated. We have also discussed several measures to strengthen law enforcement in the city," the Siliguri MLA said after the inspection.