North Bengal flood control room set up before the arrival of southwest monsoon

The state irrigation department will activate its flood control room for north Bengal on Monday, ahead of the onset of the southwest monsoon in the region.

“The flood control room will be activated in Jalpaiguri on June 1 and stay operational till October 31,” an irrigation department official said.

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“Besides collecting its own data, the department will compile and disseminate weather and rainfall updates from the India Meteorological Department, the Central Water Commission, the Teesta Barrage authorities and Bhutan sources,” the official said.

Although monsoon has yet to set in, north Bengal has received between 25 and 28 per cent of its average annual rainfall between January 1 and May 31 due to multiple low-pressure systems.

According to departmental sources, rainfall between January 1 and May 31 stood at 810mm in and around Jalpaiguri town, 820mm in Malbazar, 751.54mm in Maynaguri, 646mm in Mathabhanga, 704mm in Siliguri, 1,013mm in Alipurduar, 754mm in Cooch Behar, 797mm in Tufanganj and 691mm in Gajoldoba.

Banarhat in Jalpaiguri district clocked the highest rainfall, 1,552mm.

Residents say weather patterns in north Bengal have become erratic, with hot summers and intermittent rain.