Glare on TMC worker's 'fake' certificate used to secure job at Balurghat Law College

Authorities of Balurghat Law College in South Dinajpur on Saturday showcaused an assistant librarian, who is also a Trinamool Congress worker, following charges that she secured her job through a fake certificate.

Shaswati Das was asked to submit a written explanation along with supporting documents within a week.

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Das, a resident of ward 17 of Balurghat municipality, is known to be close to former state minister and current Trinamool MLA from Harirampur, Biplab Mitra. She unsuccessfully contested the last municipal elections from ward 17 as a Trinamool candidate and is active in party affairs, sources said.

Das joined Balurghat Law College in 2024 after submitting a library science certificate purportedly issued by William Carey University in Meghalaya.

However, in response to a petition by a lawyer on her educational credentials under the Right to Information (RTI) Act, the registrar of William Carey University said the institution had not issued any certificate bearing the number cited by Das. Following the university’s response, Balurghat Law College showcaused Das.

The BJP demanded a thorough probe. “During the Trinamool regime, many party leaders and workers secured jobs using forged documents. College authorities are probing Das’s case. We hope they take a suitable decision,” said Bapi Sarkar, the BJP district general secretary.

Trinamool MLA Mitra denied any role in Das’s recruitment. “A college selection committee is responsible for appointments. I have no role. If anyone has obtained a job using forged documents, the law will take its course,” Mitra said.

Repeated attempts by this correspondent to contact Das and college principal Santosh Kumar Tiwari for their comments were unsuccessful.