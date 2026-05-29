Balurghat civic volunteer Uttam Das gifts study materials to underprivileged children

A civic volunteer based in Balurghat, the district headquarters of South Dinajpur, stepped forward to support underprivileged children of an anganwadi centre by donating study materials.

Uttam Das, a resident of the Bongi area in Balurghat and a civic volunteer, recently noticed the plight of the Baidyanathpara anganwadi centre while accompanying his daughter, who studies there.

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“Most children studying there belong to poor families. Hence, I informed the teachers that I wanted to help the students,” said Das.

Keeping his word, he visited the centre on Tuesday morning and handed over the educational supplies to the centre’s teachers for distribution among the children.

Altogether, 33 children study at the centre.