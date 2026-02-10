Axe on Malda teacher for 'helping' examinees

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) on Friday suspended a teacher, reportedly with Trinamool links, for allegedly helping Madhyamik examinees write their history paper at Mathurapur BSS High School in Manikchak, Malda.

Suspended Sanwar Ali Parvez teaches maths at the school and is reportedly an office bearer of Trinamool’s Manikchak block committee.

ADVERTISEMENT

Education department sources said Parvez was assigned invigilation duty in one of the rooms on Friday, but was allegedly found in another room, helping examinees with history answers.

A mobile inspection team led by Biplab Gupta, convener of the district Madhyamik exam conduct committee, was present. An argument broke out between Gupta and Parvez over the issue, following which the matter was reported to the WBBSE. During inquiry, the school's CCTV footage was reviewed. “Based on findings, the teacher was suspended. He won't invigilate again and further proceedings will be held as per WBBSE rules,” Ramanuj Ganguly, the president of WBBSE, said on Monday.

Malda BJP leader Ajay Ganguly alleged both Parvez and Gupta were from rival Trinamool factions. Subhamay Basu, Trinamool’s Malda spokesperson, said the matter should not be politicised as the WBBSE was "autonomous".