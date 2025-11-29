Arrests and cash haul in police job racket case

One person was arrested with ₹20 lakh in cash from South Dinajpur district on Thursday for his alleged involvement in a racket offering jobs as police constables for a bribe.

Subhash Biswas, 40, was arrested from Kargil More at Gangarampur.

Police had already arrested Narayan Bhattacharya, a civic volunteer of the Gangarampur police station, and his wife Parbati Roy on charges of withholding the original certificate of a female job seeker and allegedly demanding ₹9 lakh for employment in the police.

A written examination for the post of police constables will be held across the state on Sunday.

The police said Jhimli Roy, a resident of India Narayanpur Colony of Gangarampur, had filed a complaint against the couple on Wednesday.

After interrogating the couple, the police raided Biswas’s house, which is located about 80km from Raiganj.

“He was running away through the field with a bag of money. On receiving information from a secret source, the police chased him and nabbed him with around ₹20.87 lakh,” said a police source.

A laptop and three mobile phones were also recovered.

“In addition, several admit cards and OMR sheets of the police constable exam were seized from him. We are now investigating whether the documents are real or fake,” a police source said.

Biswas was produced in the Gangarampur additional chief judicial magistrate’s court, which remanded him in police custody for six days.

“After taking him into custody, we will investigate if there were more people involved in the case,” Chinmoy Mittal, the superintendent of South Dinajpur district police, said.

Swarup Choudhury, the South Dinajpur district president of the BJP, said: “Without the ruling party’s involvement, such rackets cannot become active. Police should investigate properly and find out the persons involved in this.”

Subhash Agarwal, the district president of the Trinamool Congress, rubbished the allegation of the BJP leader. “Police have already arrested the persons involved in the racket,” said Agarwal.