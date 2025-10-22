Bengal: Another person arrested for rape threat to woman doctor at Howrah medical college

Another person has been arrested in connection with the alleged assault and rape threat to a junior woman doctor at the Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay Medical College and Hospital in West Bengal's Howrah district, police said on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Sheikh Samrat, was arrested late on Tuesday, a police officer said, adding that the person was identified from the CCTV footage inside the hospital.

With the latest arrest, a total of three persons have been apprehended in connection with the incident, which took place in the hospital in Uluberia on Monday.

A traffic home guard and his neighbour were earlier arrested on the basis of a complaint lodged by the doctor.

"The incident took place after a pregnant woman from Kharia Maynapur was admitted to the hospital on Monday afternoon. During a routine check-up in the evening, the junior doctor was unable to perform a full physical examination due to the patient's medical complications," a police officer had said.

Initial probe revealed that following the check-up, the patient's home guard relative and two others questioned the doctor about the patient's condition, he had said.

"An argument ensued, during which the doctor was allegedly slapped, her arm twisted, and subjected to verbal abuse. The accused also allegedly issued threats of rape and warned her of consequences if she left the hospital premises," he had added.

The state health department on Wednesday sought a report from the hospital authorities in connection with the incident, an official said.

"A report has been sought from the hospital authorities in connection with the incident. Requisite action will be taken after getting it," he said.

Meanwhile, Governor C V Ananda Bose took strong exception to the incident and said that violence against doctors was not desirable, a statement issued by the Raj Bhavan said.

"Doctors are the lifeline of our society and dedicate their whole lives to treating us when required. Violence against doctors is neither a civilised behaviour nor is it desirable," it read.

"The governor urges everyone to be aware of the sterling role that doctors play in ensuring treatment and care of those in need," the statement added.

