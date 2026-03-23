Another BLO dies in Malda, family alleges stress from poll duties, sparks political row

The death of yet another booth-level officer (BLO) from Malatipur Assembly constituency of Malda district on Sunday morning has triggered a fresh political slugfest, with the Trinamool Congress blaming the Election Commission of India (EC) and

the BJP.

However, some administrative sources pointed out that the most crucial phases of the BLOs’ responsibilities under the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll are largely complete.

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Utpal Thokdar, 54, the BLO of booth 93 in the Malatipur constituency, complained of chest pain on Sunday morning and was rushed to Chanchal Super Specialty Hospital, around 5 km from his residence at Nadapara, in Chandrapara panchayat of Chanchal-II block.

Thokdar, a para-teacher at a high school, succumbed shortly after treatment began.

Family members alleged that stress caused by his BLO duties contributed to

his death.

“He was the sole breadwinner of the family. The pressure of working as a BLO had become a burden. For the last two days, he was under severe mental distress. The workload was a major reason behind his death,” said his wife, Suvra Thokdar.

Their daughter, Aditi, echoed similar concerns and added that Utpal was stressed after 110 of 900 voters in this booth were placed in the under-adjudication category.

Abdur Rahim Boxi, the sitting MLA and the Trinamool candidate from Malatipur, claimed Thokdar was the fourth BLO from the district to have died due to stress linked to the SIR process.

“People will not forgive the BJP and the EC for these deaths caused by an irresponsible revision process,” Boxi said. He cited earlier deaths, including 48-year-old Samprita Chowdhury Sanyal in Englishbazar on January 7, 55-year-old Mohammad Anikul Alam in Sujapur on February 19 and 60-year-old Abul Barkat also in Sujapur on March 13.

Administrative officials maintained that the bulk of the BLOs’ work had already been completed.

“They are currently only complying with specific directives, if any, and assisting judicial officers (who are scrutinising voters with inadequate details) when required,” said an official.

Ritwik Hazra, subdivisional officer of Chanchal, said the block development officer has been asked to submit a report.

“If the family’s allegations are found to be substantial, the matter will be communicated to the EC,” Hazra said.

The BJP dismissed the Trinamool’s allegations as politically motivated.

“Any death is unfortunate and deserves condolences. But the way Trinamool is politicising every such incident is unfortunate. They should come up with a new narrative instead of repeatedly blaming the SIR,” said Snehangshu Bhattacharya, general secretary of the BJP’s Malda North (organisational) district.