All India Yadav Mahasabha's Bengal unit slams Akhilesh over vote theft slur after Mamata’s Assembly poll defeat

The Bangiya Yadav Mahasabha (BYM), the Bengal unit of the All India Yadav Mahasabha (AIYM), on Friday criticised Samajwadi Party president and MP Akhilesh Yadav for his allegation that Mamata Banerjee was defeated “through trickery” in the Bengal Assembly elections.

In a strong statement, BYM leaders termed the comments “baseless” and urged Akhilesh to respect the democratic verdict delivered by the people of Bengal.

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The organisation also reminded him of the longstanding association between his late father, Mulayam Singh Yadav, and the Yadav associations in Bengal.

“Akhilesh Yadav’s remarks not only questioned the people’s mandate but also undermined the democratic success of Yadav community members who were elected. We, the Yadavs of Bengal, strongly oppose his views and stand firmly with the mandate of the people of Bengal,” state BYM president Shyamchand Ghosh said.

He pointed out that 25 members of the Yadav community from different political parties were elected to the Assembly.

“Akhilesh Yadav has no right to demean their democratic victory,” Ghosh added.

Yesterday, as Akhilesh visited Mamata’s residence in Kalighat, he had said that Mamata had not lost but was defeated in a “planned

manner.”

The statement issued by the organisation also highlighted the close ties that Mulayam Singh Yadav maintained with both the AIYM and BYM.

The organisation recalled his key role in establishing Sri Krishna Bhavan in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh.

“The Bangiya Yadav Mahasabha remains forever grateful to Mulayam Singh Yadav. It is unfortunate to see his successor disagreeing with a peaceful democratic transition,” the statement

added.

According to BYM leaders, copies of a condemnation letter have been officially forwarded to state leaders Swapan Kumar Ghosh and Kironmoy Nanda.

“We want them to forward the letter to Akhilesh Yadav so that he refrains from making such statements in the future,” said Ghosh.