Trinamool showcauses five leaders for anti-party statements, few stick to stand

The disciplinary committee of the Trinamool Congress on Friday showcaused five leaders, including two spokespersons, for allegedly making anti-party statements and sought their replies within the next 24 hours.

Kohinoor Mazumdar, a state vice-president of the Trinamool Chhattra Parishad (TMCP) and a spokesperson for the party, Riju Dutta, another state spokesperson, Krishnendu Narayan Choudhury, the chairman of the Englishbazar municipality in Malda district, Kartick Ghosh, a former chairman of the Old Malda municipality, and Papiya Ghosh, a former president of the Darjeeling (plains) district Trinamool committee, were showcaused.

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“It has come to the notice of the party that you have made statements concerning the party and its leadership which are prima facie contrary to party discipline and detrimental to the unity and functioning of the organisation,” reads the showcause notice sent by Derek O’ Brien, a Rajya Sabha member and the head of Trinamool’s disciplinary committee.

After the poll results had been announced on May 4, a section of Trinamool leaders criticised the party’s national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee and poll consultant I-PAC.

Some others praised the BJP also.

Papiya said she would submit her reply to the disciplinary committee within 24 hours.

“Whatever I have stated is against I-PAC, which does not mean Trinamool. We have faced several inconveniences because of them...,” she said.

Choudhury, who heads the Englishbazar municipality, said: “I have readied an elaborate reply. What I have said is true…. lakhs were collected and sent to Camac Street….the party can always take steps.”

On Friday, the Englishbazar civic body, helmed by Choudhury, adopted a resolution to greet Suvendu Adhikari and Amlan Bhaduri, the BJP candidate who won from the Englishbazar Assembly seat.

Dissent continue

More Trinamool leaders came out against the party on Friday.

In Behrampore, Narugopal Mukherjee, the civic chairman who lost to the BJP candidate, fumed against the party.

“The only reason for the TMC’s downfall was tolabazi (extortion). Even if a road has to be built in a para (locality), some people from the party would demand money. That is why, despite several welfare schemes and development projects initiated by Mamata Banerjee, Trinamool faced a setback in the polls,” he said.

In Jalpaiguri, Supriya Chanda, a state spokesperson for Trinamool, quit all posts in the party. He had actively participated in the party’s election campaign in Calcutta.

In his statement, Chanda alleged that he was repeatedly insulted and sidelined by senior Calcutta-based leaders because he hailed from north Bengal.