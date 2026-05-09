Vow to act on graft and atrocities on women, not 'I' but 'we' to run government: Suvendu sets message

Suvendu Adhikari, who is set to become the first BJP chief minister of Bengal, on Friday said his government would be guided by two principles: it will function through “we” instead of “I”, and the cabinet will focus on “less talk, more work.”

“Not ‘I’, but ‘we’ — the BJP government will work on this principle. The BJP will follow the principle of ‘less talk, more work’,” Adhikari said in his first speech after Union home minister Amit Shah announced his name as the leader of the legislative party and the new chief minister.

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Adhikari will take the oath at a grand ceremony on Brigade Parade Ground on Saturday in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Shah, and 16 chief ministers of BJP-ruled states, apart from thousands of dignitaries from different parts of the state and the country.

The chief minister-elect vowed the state’s overall development with support from the Centre, but did not forget to promise action against corruption and atrocities

against women.

Multiple sources said the two principles outlined by Adhikari on Friday made it clear that the Bengal government would not follow the model of Mamata Banerjee, whom he had repeatedly accused of running an autocratic administration and party structure, instead of following a democratic model.

“He made it clear that his cabinet would follow a democratic approach where decisions would be taken collectively, not solely by him as the chief minister. He was always active as leader of the Opposition and regularly sought the opinions of party MLAs,” said a BJP MLA.

“So, his announcement of the principle of collective functioning is significant for the new government,” he added.

Adhikari stood up on the stage once his name was announced by Shah and bowed to the MLAs and dignitaries present at Biswa Bangla Convention Centre with folded hands. He was welcomed with garlands by Shah, the observer for the Bengal legislative party; co-observer and Odisha chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi; and BJP state president Samik Bhattacharya, amid huge applause.

Besides thanking Shah, Adhikari expressed his gratitude to senior leaders, including Bengal minder Sunil Bansal, Union minister and election in-charge Bhupender Yadav, and Bhattacharya. He also urged the MLAs present at the meeting to stand and applaud for a minute to honour Prime Minister Modi, whom he credited for the BJP’s victory in Bengal.

After more than 50 people had been killed and thousands of BJP workers had allegedly been attacked and forced to flee their homes following the 2021 Assembly polls, the BJP’s organisational strength faced a major challenge. Shah, during all his public meetings, repeatedly referred to the issue of post-poll violence and assured BJP workers that justice would be ensured. Adhikari also recalled the families who lost their loved ones during the 15 years of the Trinamool rule.

“I bow before the 321 BJP workers who sacrificed their lives. I also assure the thousands and lakhs of BJP workers who were injured, displaced from their homes, and implicated in false cases that the BJP will work to fulfil your dreams in the days ahead,” he said, before assuring that every guarantee given by Narendra Modi would be fulfilled by the BJP government.

The BJP had centred much of its high-voltage campaign on two major issues — atrocities against women and institutional corruption.

A day before taking the oath, Adhikari clarified how the new government would address those allegations against the Mamata Banerjee administration.

“Amit Shah ji made two promises to the people of Bengal. From Sandeshkhali to R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital, all incidents of atrocities against mothers, sisters, and daughters will be investigated through a commission, and action will be taken against the accused. He also announced that a commission led by retired judges would investigate institutional corruption in Bengal, and action would be taken against those who misused government funds,” said the chief minister-designate.

“Let our only mantra be Narendra Modi’s vision: ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas.’ Let us rebuild West Bengal according to Modi’s ideals. By working with the Centre, let us fulfil the expectations of the people — let this be your pledge today,” Adhikari added before reciting Rabindranath Tagore’s poem Chitto Jetha Bhoyshunyo (Where the mind is without fear).

Adhikari also urged BJP MLAs, leaders and supporters to work for the people to ensure that the party’s vote share rose from the current 46 per cent to over 60 per cent.

“Not just 46 per cent — through positive work, by implementing the resolution document, fulfilling Modi’s dreams, and meeting the aspirations of Bengal’s people, we must bring more than 60 per cent of the people with us. Bengal must be freed from infiltration. Mothers and sisters must be made secure. Nationalism must be strengthened. West Bengal must be transformed into a Sonar Bangla.”

However, he concluded his 15-minute speech by reiterating the two core principles on which the Bengal government would function.

“So, our principle is less talk and more work. I will try to fulfil the great responsibility that you have entrusted to me. And it is not ‘I’ — it is ‘we, we, and we’,” he said.