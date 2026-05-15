Salt Lake blocks celebrate as neighbours become MLAs in Bengal political shift

A wave of excitement has spread over the township since the swearing in of the new government, and the buzz is twice as loud among neighbours who find themselves living in the same block as the representatives.

Some 20 residents of AD Block went over to congratulate neighbour Sharadwat Mukherjee for becoming the new MLA first thing in the morning after the momentous results were declared on May 4.

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“We had taken flowers and sweets, but Sharadwat said their party policy does not allow them to accept gifts, so he could only accept the bouquet. We ate the sweets ourselves to celebrate,” smiles Sandip Sarkar, a founder member of AD Block cultural association. “The Mukherjees were inviting us inside, but we declined, aware of his busy schedule ahead now that he’s the MLA.”

The Mukherjees have been residents of AD Block for years, and the oncologist-turned-MLA’s mother, particularly, is the endearing “Dhruba mashima” to all.

“We all know Dhruba mashima as she has been active in block puja and other events, and Sharadwat’s wife Tulika is a friend of my wife Debjani’s,” says paediatrician Abhijit Sarkar, who had also gone over. “The family is down to earth and Sharadwat had come to our house personally to share the news of his contesting the elections. We were all happy and excited.”

Once the MLA settles in, residents hope to felicitate him at the block level and share with him a wishlist for the township, starting with better roads. “We are all hoping he gets a ministerial portfolio,” adds Abhijit Sarkar. “We doctors will never forget the RG Kar hospital incident, and I shall additionally suggest that the government push for the safety of doctors in government facilities and for transparency in billing in the private sector. Why should patients have to rush to south India for treatment when Bengal has enough talent and facilities?”

Such is the fervour in AD Block that even the dhopa outside the park easily directs you to Mukherjee’s house, and adds proudly that the new MLA is his client. “They are good people; their driver comes and gives me their clothes for ironing,” Lalan Baitha smiles.

It’s the same in BH Block, where all and sundry readily direct you to the residence of BJP party president Samik Bhattacharya.

CM comes to BH Block

On Monday morning, BH Block woke up to a visit by the new chief minister. Suvendu Adhikari had begun his day dropping by at Bhattacharya’s house, and the block was abuzz.

Suvendu Adhikari and Samik Bhattacharya outside the latter’s BH Block house on Monday

“Morning walkers and parents dropping off kids to school buses shared on our WhatsApp group that Samikda’s lane is lined with cops. Apparently, the CM was on his way over,” said Abhijeet Mukherjee, a block committee member and moderator of the WhatsApp group.

“I woke my eight-year-old daughter up...she usually snoozes for 15 to 30 minutes before getting up, but upon hearing the CM was coming, sprang out of bed and rushed to see him, still in her night suit,” Mukherjee laughs.

The child – Mahirah – positioned herself on top of a neighbour’s gate to get a good view. “Several residents had gathered, but she was perhaps the youngest. Party workers even asked if she would like to garland Suvendu Adhikari. Alas! We weren’t prepared with a garland,” Abhijeet recounts.

While most residents were delighted to get a close look at the CM, the visit also sparked concerns. Following the shooting of Adhikari’s aide last week, some felt security should have been tighter. Nonetheless, they were all over the moon for “Samikda”.

“I have known Samikda since 1991, when his family started building their house next to ours,” says Mainak Datta, not forgetting to add in jest that he, the BH Block president, lives next door to Bhattacharya, the BJP state president. “Samikda is a very humble, able and caring person. I remember once when I was young and home alone with a fever; since both my parents were out, Samikda came over personally to look after me.”

Mainak went over to congratulate Bhattacharya the morning after their victory, but Bhattacharya wasn’t home. “His sister-in-law joked that he’s been so busy, she barely gets to see him herself, despite living in the same house. He’s out working from 9am to 9pm. But once the new government settles in, we would like to felicitate him from the block,” said Mainak.