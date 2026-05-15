ISC topper Anan Rami balances NEET dreams and perfect board exam performance

A 100 per cent score in his ISC Board examination is a belated 18th birthday gift that Anan Rami has given himself. “My birthday was on April 7 and the results came out on April 30.”

While he scored full marks in physics, chemistry, English and biology, he got 96 in mathematics, which was not counted in the aggregate. “I was focusing on NEET, so mathematics was not important for me.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Anan, a DPS Megacity student, had no tutors. His father, a chemistry teacher at Aliah University, guided him in physics and chemistry, while his mother, who gave up her career as a life science teacher to bring up Anan and his sister, was there to answer his queries on biology. “Actually, our school teachers are so good that there was no need for private tutors. They added whatever they felt would be needed from outside the text book. So all I had to do is focus on their notes,” said the boy, who feels it is prudent to follow the topics teachers focus on. “There is no point chasing question banks from outside,” he pointed out.

“Our teachers check Board answerscripts themselves and have enough experience to guide us,” he added.

He did not study by the clock. “I picked whichever subject I thought I needed to revise. I had no make time for NEET preparation as well.” The medical entrance took place on May 3. His heart is set on a seat at Calcutta Medical College. “I want to study neurology. There is a lot left to learn how the brain transmits signals through the nerves.”

In his spare time, he loves computer programming. “I worked primarily with Java and html in Class VII-VIII but veered into Android app design. I have created apps to read text from pictures and to help the blind identify objects, though voice commands using AI,” says the boy, who could not take up computer science as he needed to study biology to pursue his medical aspirations.

Assuming that the examination season was over, Anan had set his heart on biryani cooked by his mother. According to him, no restaurant can match the flavour of her cooking.

But with news of NEET (UG) being cancelled due to a paper leak, it is back to books once more. The biryani will have to wait.