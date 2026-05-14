‘If anyone provokes us, we won’t spare them’: Rajnath Singh warns Pakistan over terrorism

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday warned Pakistan against terrorism and said India would strike back decisively if provoked again.

Addressing a public gathering at Nagaur's Merta town after unveiling a statue of Rajput ruler Rao Duda, Singh said Operation Sindoor had sent a strong message to Pakistan.

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"Perhaps Pakistan will not dare to look at India with hostility again. But I want to say that if it does, what has not happened till now will happen," he said.

"From the beginning, our policy was not to provoke anyone. But if anyone provokes us, we do not spare them either," Singh said.

Referring to the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22 last year, he said the terrorists had fired at people based on their religion.

"Indian culture says there should be no division based on caste or religion. We believe in justice and humanity. But terrorists from Pakistan shot at people after asking their religion," he said.

"The entire country was angry. We gave such a strong reply that the enemy was stunned. We proved that India is no longer a country that silently suffers. If anyone attacks our citizens, we will enter their homes and respond. No border can stop us," Singh added.

India has adopted a "zero tolerance" policy against terrorism, the defence minister said, citing the surgical strikes in 2016 and Balakot airstrikes in 2019 as examples of India's changing response strategy.

Speaking at the event, Singh said politics should guide society towards the right path.

Politics in India had "lost its meaning and spirit" over the years, but the Narendra Modi-led government is working to restore it, he said, adding that the country's politics now is driven by values and is focused on both development and heritage.

On women's empowerment, the minister said the Centre is committed to the idea, and campaigns like "Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao" and stricter women's safety laws are indicative of this.

He reiterated the government's resolve for women's reservation in the legislature.

"We brought a Bill to provide 33 per cent reservation for women in Parliament and state legislatures. Unfortunately, the opposition did not allow it to pass. But we remain fully committed to this resolve," he said.

"There may be some delay, but we will fulfil this commitment. This Bill is not merely legislation, but a reflection of our collective willpower," he added.

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Praising Rajasthan's contribution to the armed forces, the minister said youths from the state shared a deep connection with the military.

"Soldiers emerge from every household in Rajasthan. Just as our jawans protect the nation's borders, our government is also walking shoulder to shoulder with them through various welfare initiatives," he said.

Singh said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has repeatedly spoken about bringing in development but preserving heritage alongside.

"Remembering our great leaders, taking pride in them, and carrying their teachings to the new generation -- our government is working rapidly in this direction," he said.

Singh said the unveiling of Rao Duda's statue symbolised a larger commitment to honour the forgotten heroes from history.

"This unveiling is also a pledge that countless brave warriors like Rao Duda will be brought out from the pages of history and presented proudly before the people," he said, adding that the Rajput king had taught society that respect for women was not merely a slogan but "the soul of civilisation".

Chief minister Bhajanlal Sharma and Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat also addressed the programme.