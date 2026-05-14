MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Friday, 15 May 2026

US Justice Department set to drop charges in Adani ‘bribery’ case: Report

The development comes after the Indian billionaire ‘hired a new legal team led by Robert J. Giuffra Jr., one of President Donald Trump’s personal lawyers,’ says The New York Times

Our Web Desk Published 15.05.26, 12:12 AM
Gautam Adani

Gautam Adani File photo

The US Justice Department is set to drop charges against billionaire Gautam Adani in the alleged bribery case, The New York Times reported on Thursday.

The development comes after Adani “hired a new legal team led by Robert J. Giuffra Jr., one of President Donald Trump’s personal lawyers,” according to the NYT.

ADVERTISEMENT

Giuffra made a 100-slide presentation last month at the US Justice Department’s headquarters in Washington DC “outlining why prosecutors lacked basic evidence, as well as the jurisdiction even to bring the case,” the newspaper quoted a source as saying.

It also claimed the legal team sweetened the deal with a promise of investing $10 billion in the US and creating 15,000 jobs.

The US markets regulator SEC had sued the Adani Group founder and his nephew Sagar in November 2024, alleging they misled investors by failing to disclose an alleged bribery scheme tied to Indian state officials, framing the case under US securities laws.

Denying all allegations, the two through their lawyers had filed a pre-motion letter ahead of a planned April 30 motion to dismiss in the Eastern District Court of New York.

In the plea, they said the SEC's claims over a 2021 bond sale by the group's renewable energy arm, Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) are legally flawed on multiple grounds.

RELATED TOPICS

Gautam Adani
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Xi warns Trump of conflict over Taiwan in Beijing amid talks on Iran war, energy, trade tensions

China has not imported US oil since May 2025 after imposing 20 per cent tariffs during the trade war, with analysts saying any large-scale resumption of purchases would likely require the duties to be lifted; Even at its peak, the US was never a major crude supplier to China, which is the world's largest oil importer
Rajnath Singh
Quote left Quote right

Perhaps Pakistan won't dare to be hostile with us, but if anyone provokes us, we won't spare them

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT