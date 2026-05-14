Xi warns Trump of conflict over Taiwan in Beijing amid talks on Iran war, energy, trade tensions

Chinese President Xi Jinping warned his US counterpart Donald Trump that mishandling the Taiwan issue could trigger "clashes and even conflicts" between the two countries, as the leaders held wide-ranging talks on the Iran war, energy security and trade on Thursday.

After concluding the first round of talks in Beijing, which lasted for around two hours, Trump invited Xi and his wife to the White House on September 24, even as both leaders were in agreement that the Strait of Hormuz needs to be opened to support global energy needs.

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China and the US have agreed on a "new vision" for building constructive bilateral ties, Xi said. "I have agreed with President Trump on a new vision of building a constructive China-US relationship of strategic stability."

Xi said the "new vision" would provide strategic guidance for bilateral relations over the next three years and beyond, and should be welcomed by the people of both countries as well as the international community, official media reported.

He, however, stressed that the Taiwan question remained the most important issue in China-US relations.

If it is handled properly, the bilateral relationship "will enjoy overall stability", Xi said. Otherwise, the two countries could face "clashes and even conflicts", putting bilateral ties in great jeopardy, the leader was quoted as saying by the state-run Xinhua news agency.

The Chinese president urged the US to exercise extra caution in handling the Taiwan issue.

Meanwhile, in response to Xi's comments, Taiwan was quoted by the AP news agency saying: "China is currently the only risk to regional peace and stability."

China regards self-ruled Taiwan as a renegade province that must eventually be reunified with the mainland. It opposes formal diplomatic ties between Taipei and countries that recognise Beijing.

Since establishing diplomatic relations with modern China in 1979, the US has maintained unofficial ties with Taiwan and continued supplying arms to the island while formally acknowledging Beijing's position that Taiwan is part of China without explicitly endorsing it.

According to a White House statement, Trump and Xi discussed expanding economic cooperation, keeping the Strait of Hormuz open and preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons.

The two sides also discussed ways to enhance economic cooperation, including expanding market access for American businesses in China and increasing Chinese investment in US industries, it said.

Leaders from several major American companies joined a portion of the meeting, according to the White House.

The leaders also highlighted the need to build on progress in ending the flow of fentanyl precursors into the US, while increasing Chinese purchases of American agricultural products, it said.

The fentanyl issue has remained a major source of friction between Washington and Beijing, with the Trump administration repeatedly pressing China to curb exports of precursor chemicals used by criminal groups to manufacture the synthetic opioid.

Agricultural exports, particularly soybeans and corn, have meanwhile been a key element of past trade deals between the two countries

"The two sides agreed that the Strait of Hormuz must remain open to support the free flow of energy," the White House said, adding that Xi "made clear China's opposition to the militarisation of the Strait and any effort to charge a toll for its use".

According to the White House statement, Xi also "expressed interest in purchasing more American oil to reduce China's dependence on the Strait in the future".

China has not imported US oil since May 2025 after imposing 20% tariffs during the trade war, with analysts saying any large-scale resumption of purchases would likely require the duties to be lifted. Even at its peak, the US was never a major crude supplier to China, which is the world's largest oil importer.

"Both countries agreed that Iran can never have a nuclear weapon," the White House said.

The Strait of Hormuz - which is a major transit route for roughly one-fifth of the world's energy supplies - and Iran's nuclear ambitions remain the two main sticking points in the ongoing peace talks between Iran and the US.

Meanwhile, in an interview with NBC News, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Trump had raised the Iran issue during talks with Xi but had not sought Beijing's assistance. "We're not asking for China's help. We don't need their help."

Rubio said China agreed that Iran should not possess nuclear weapons and had also conveyed its opposition to the militarisation of the Strait of Hormuz and any tolling system for ships using the route.

Shipping movements through the Strait of Hormuz has been severely disrupted by the conflict in West Asia which started on February 28 with the US and Israel launching joint attack on Iran, triggering retaliatory strikes.

Earlier on Thursday, Trump had described the meeting with Xi as "maybe the biggest summit ever", saying the two countries would have a "fantastic future together". Calling Xi a "great leader", Trump said the talks covered the Iran war, trade tensions, tariffs, technology and Taiwan.

Trump, who arrived in Beijing on Wednesday, is accompanied by several top American business leaders, including Nvidia's Jensen Huang, Apple chief Tim Cook, Tesla and SpaceX chief Elon Musk, and BlackRock CEO Larry Fink. He is expected to leave on Friday after a final private meeting with Xi.

This is the first visit to China by a US president in nine years. Trump himself was the last US president to visit the country in 2017 during his first term.

The meeting comes amid growing geopolitical tensions over the Iran conflict, renewed tariff disputes, export controls, rare earth supply chains and US arms sales to Taiwan.

Ahead of Trump's visit, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi made his first visit to Beijing after the war and held talks with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi.

After talks with Araghchi, Wang called on Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz as soon as possible, even as it appreciated Tehran's commitment not to develop nuclear weapons, a prime demand of Trump to end the war.

Commenting on Wang-Araghchi talks, Rubio had said that he hoped the Chinese would tell Araghchi what he needed to be told.

China's anxieties over the Iran war increased, especially after Trump imposed a blockade of Iranian ports, restricting Iran's oil exports to China.

China imports 10-15% of its crude oil from Iran.

In its editorial on Trump's visit, state-run Global Times said Xi has held multiple telephone conversations and meetings with him, which have helped correct the course of the bilateral relationship and steer it clear of hidden dangers at critical moments. For China-US relations to truly stabilise and improve in the future, the most fundamental step is to fully and faithfully implement the important consensus reached by both leaders, it said.