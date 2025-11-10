Alternative road to Darjeeling under study

The National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (NHIDCL), which operates under the Union ministry of road transport and highways, has initiated the process of hiring consultants for a feasibility study and preparation of a detailed project report (DPR) for an alternative highway to Darjeeling from Siliguri.

Currently, NH110 (formerly NH55) is severely overcrowded and congested.

“The NHIDCL has taken the task to engage consultants who will conduct the study, prepare the DPR, and other pre-construction activities for building a highway that would be an alternative to NH110 (formerly NH 55). This is a significant development, and we believe that the new highway will be constructed in due course. It will largely boost the connectivity between the plains and the hills,” said Raju Bista, the BJP MP of Darjeeling.

According to Bista, approximately 15,000 vehicles pass through NH110, the principal highway that connects the town of Darjeeling. This results in severe traffic congestion, especially during rush hours and peak tourist seasons.

“I have repeatedly raised this issue in Parliament, and even during the recent monsoon session. I have also met Union minister Nitin Gadkari and the managing director of NHIDCL and have requested them to consider the proposal for an alternative highway. It is good that NHIDCL has finally taken the initiative,” the MP added.

From Siliguri, there are three routes to Kurseong: NH110, the Subash Ghisingh Marg, or the Rohini Road and the Pankhabari Road.

“However, from Kurseong till Darjeeling, NH110 is the only road through which thousands of vehicles move every day. Also, during monsoons, frequent landslides disrupt connectivity through these routes. That is why, an alternative highway, which should be an all-weather road, is necessary,” said Debashis Chakraborty, the general secretary of the Eastern Himalaya Travel and Tour Operators’ Association.

Along with NH110, demands have also been raised for an alternative alignment of NH10, the highway that connects Siliguri with Sikkim and Kalimpong.

“We have faced intermittent closures along stretches of this highway as well in recent times due to landslides or repairs. Both the highways are important for this region, and the Centre should take steps to build alternative roads to connect these places with Siliguri, which is also a strategic area in the country,” said Sandipan Ghosh, a transporter based in Siliguri.