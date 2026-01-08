Alipurduar tea workers withdraw protest as Merico issues wage clearance schedule

Workers of the Merico-run tea estates withdrew their sit-in demonstration at almost midnight on Tuesday from near the Dooars Kanya, the Alipurduar district collectorate.

This was effected as the administration and the Trinamool Congress leadership persuaded the tea company to give workers a written assurance of payments.

Since Monday evening, some workers had resorted to protests, demanding that the management provide them with a written assurance that their dues would be paid as well as a schedule of payments.

Trouble had been brewing intermittently in the gardens since late last year over workers' unpaid wages.

“Merico has submitted a payment schedule stating that all pending wages will be cleared by January 31, following which workers agreed to withdraw the protest,” said Gopal Biswas, the deputy labour commissioner (DLC) of Alipurduar.

Sources said that Trinamool MP Abhishek Banerjee, who is also the party’s national general secretary, intervened on Tuesday after being informed that workers were continuing their sit-in despite an initial assurance from the management.

Finally, around 11.30pm on Tuesday, Prakash Chik Baraik, a Rajya Sabha member of Trinamool from Alipurduar, who is also the party’s district president, reached the protest site as instructed by Abhishek.

DLC Biswas was also present there. They met the agitating workers and presented a formal notice issued by Merico Agro Industries.

The notice comprised the company's pledge to clear all pending wages of workers of the five tea gardens in the Alipurduar district by January 31. It further stated that on January 9, one fortnight’s wages would be paid to workers of Garganda, Dhumchipara and Tulsipara tea estates, run by the company.

Earlier on Tuesday evening, the workers had received a written assurance from the company regarding payment of one fortnight’s wages to employees of the three gardens. However, they continued their “dharna” in the cold, stating they would not withdraw until they received a detailed schedule for the clearance of all dues.

“It is good that the issue has been resolved. In the notice, the management has also mentioned that it is open to discussions with workers on other issues and demands for an amicable settlement by February. The company has appealed to workers to resume regular activities with immediate effect,” said a source.