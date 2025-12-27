Abhishek to lead 21-day campaign from January 2 to protect voters’ rights ahead of Bengal Assembly polls

Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee will launch a 21-day campaign from January 2 to 22 to ensure that not a single legitimate voter's name is struck off the final rolls for the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, the party said on Friday.

"From January 2, 2026, Abhishek Banerjee will take to the streets and stand among the people to ensure that no legitimate voter is disenfranchised, and no Bengali is humiliated, intimidated, or harassed by the BJP-EC combine," the party said in a statement in its official WhatsApp group.

The campaign will begin in South 24 Parganas, where Abhishek's Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha constituency is located.

He will then move to Alipurduar and Jalpaiguri on January 3, followed by visits to Uttar Dinajpur, Malda, Kolkata, Hooghly, and other districts including Krishnanagar, Midnapore, Kanthi, Bongaon, and Ranaghat.

The campaign will conclude on January 22 in Hooghly. On Friday, Banerjee launched a month-long 'connect and dialogue' programme with around 1,800 'influencers' in the state identified by the party.

Titled 'Banglar Samarthaney Sanjog, Banglar Unnayaner Sanlap' (Connect for support and development dialogue for Bengal), the programme will run over the next month with 38 teams of party leaders reaching out to these 'influencers' with a kit containing the Mamata Banerjee government's performance report card for the last 15 years, a personal letter from the chief minister, and a memento.

Abhishek conveyed the decisions at a virtual meeting attended by nearly 15,000 TMC leaders and workers. He also announced appointing district-level coordinators of the party to monitor the public relations exercise.

Stressing the need to focus on the ongoing verification phase of SIR, the TMC leader said he would reach out to party-appointed booth-level agent-2 (BLA2) by sending them a felicitation 'Uttariya', a party-printed notebook, and calendar from his own behalf.