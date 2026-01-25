Abhishek readies TMC for final SIR phase, announces Vote Raksha Committees

Abhishek Banerjee on Saturday warmed up the rank and file of the Trinamool Congress for the final round of the special intensive revision (SIR), announcing the formation of a fresh Vote Raksha Committee (Save Vote Committee) at each of around 80,000 polling booths to assist voters during hearings related to logical discrepancies in their enumeration forms.

The national general secretary of Trinamool, at a virtual meeting with party functionaries, also issued a fresh warning to MLAs and MPs that failure to perform during this crucial period could invite “action”.

“We have around 22 days left for the SIR. We must use our full strength during this period. Once the list of voters with logical discrepancies is published (in accordance with the Supreme Court order), hearings will be held within the next 10 days. We will form Vote Raksha Committees to help every voter during the hearing process,” a leader present at the virtual meeting quoted Abhishek as saying.

To activate the party’s rank and file across the state, he asked leaders to organise block-wise rallies on National Voters’ Day, which falls

on Sunday.

Abhishek chaired the mega virtual meeting with over one lakh party functionaries, including booth-level agents appointed by Trinamool, to outline the final course of action for the last phase of the SIR. He described this phase as the most crucial period leading up to the election.

During a meeting in November last year, Abhishek had said that the fight for the 2026 Assembly elections would span six months, unlike the usual three months for other elections. At Saturday’s virtual meeting, he reminded Trinamool workers and leaders that three months had already passed and the remaining three months must be spent on the ground to defeat the BJP, without any lackadaisical attitude.

A source in Trinamool said the objective of forming Vote Raksha Committees at the booth level is to ensure that no voter whose name appears on the logical discrepancy list is left unattended and that no one faces the hearing process alone.

“The BLAs and party workers have been directed to find out why a person has been marked in the logical discrepancy list. Leaders will scan the list, meet the individuals concerned, identify the reasons behind the discrepancies, help them gather the required documents, and accompany them to the hearing centres,” said a Trinamool leader explaining the purpose of the grassroots committees.

“According to Abhishek, this will also help the party reach out to affected families and send a message that Trinamool stood by them during a crisis,” he added.

During the nearly 80-minute-long virtual meeting, Abhishek expressed dissatisfaction over the performance of a section of party MLAs and MPs who allegedly failed to follow party instructions during earlier rounds of the SIR. He had earlier directed them to remain active in “war rooms” set up in all 294 Assembly segments, with MLAs in charge of their own constituencies and MPs tasked with monitoring all Assembly segments under their respective parliamentary constituencies.

However, the party’s internal wing received multiple reports of non-compliance.

“There is no place for overconfidence until the election is over. I found that many war rooms were not functional. If you are given a responsibility and you fail to discharge it, the party will not stand by you, whether you are an MLA or an MP,” a leader quoted Abhishek as saying.

“Those who believe in the ‘dhire cholo’ policy must wake up from their dream,” he warned, adding that inactivity would allow the BJP to submit Form-7 applications in bulk.

“If our war rooms are not active, the BJP will manipulate the process just as they did in Haryana and Delhi,” he reportedly said.

Abhishek also asked party MPs to attend one or two days of the budget session and focus on their respective areas during the SIR period. Similar instructions were issued to Rajya Sabha members.

Apart from the SIR, Abhishek asked the party’s women’s wing to hold small meetings in every para or ward to inform people about development schemes launched by the Mamata Banerjee government.

These meetings would be followed by screenings of a documentary-style film directed by Raj Chakraborty, Lokkhi Elo Ghore. He also hinted that local leaders could organise community dinners in their respective areas if they wished.

Abhishek also said that he had inputs that micro-observers had been asking for the login credentials of the district election officers (DEO), and the party would take up the issue legally.